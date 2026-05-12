Swindon Man Jailed for Drug Supply After Hotel Crackdown

A 32-year-old man from Cirencester has been jailed for five and a half years after being caught storing and preparing crack cocaine and heroin in a Swindon hotel room. Barry Bramble was arrested on 16 February during a Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigation into drug supply networks operating in the town.

Repeat Offender Arrested

Bramble was found in possession of crack cocaine while still on licence for a previous Class A drugs offence. His arrest followed an ongoing police operation targeting organised drug supply in Swindon.

Hotel Room Drug Hub

Officers discovered Bramble using a hotel room in Swindon for storing and preparing Class A drugs. A significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized at the scene.

Police Crack Down On Crime

DC Jared Yalden from SOCU said: “Bramble is a repeat offender who was still on licence for his previous offending when he was caught again with cocaine and heroin. Cracking down on criminals like Bramble is a priority for our team.”

Community Appeal For Intelligence

DC Yalden urged the public to provide information about drug activity: “Our work is only possible through community intelligence – if you have any information, please report it to us via 101 or through our website. Information can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”