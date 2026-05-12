Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

Kent Police arrested three people following a serious collision between a car and a motorbike on St Mary’s Road in Swanley at 10.37pm on Thursday 7 May 2026. Emergency services treated two teenage boys from the motorbike, one seriously injured, and the car driver. The incident is linked to an earlier disturbance in the area.

Casualties Hospitalised

Two teenage boys riding the motorbike were taken to hospital after the crash, with one remaining in serious condition and the other discharged. The car driver was also hospitalised and arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Charges And Court Appearances

Steven Harris, 39, of Rowan Road, Swanley, faces two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to Maidstone Crown Court for a hearing on 8 June 2026.

Related Arrests And Enquiries

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon and later bailed. Another teenager, formerly on the bike, was arrested on suspicion of robbery following a disturbance minutes before the collision and also bailed.

Police Appeal For Information

Chief Inspector Paul Diddams said: “We acknowledge the impact on the Swanley community and thank the public for their support during initial enquiries. We urge anyone with information about the collision or related incidents to come forward, no matter how small.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/72738/26.