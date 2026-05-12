Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

Kent Police arrested three people following a serious collision between a car and a motorbike on St Mary’s Road in Swanley at 10.37pm on Thursday 7 May 2026. Emergency services treated two teenage boys from the motorbike, one seriously injured, and the car driver. The incident is linked to an earlier disturbance in the area.

Casualties Hospitalised

Two teenage boys riding the motorbike were taken to hospital after the crash, with one remaining in serious condition and the other discharged. The car driver was also hospitalised and arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Charges And Court Appearances

Steven Harris, 39, of Rowan Road, Swanley, faces two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court and was bailed to Maidstone Crown Court for a hearing on 8 June 2026.

Related Arrests And Enquiries

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon and later bailed. Another teenager, formerly on the bike, was arrested on suspicion of robbery following a disturbance minutes before the collision and also bailed.

Police Appeal For Information

Chief Inspector Paul Diddams said: “We acknowledge the impact on the Swanley community and thank the public for their support during initial enquiries. We urge anyone with information about the collision or related incidents to come forward, no matter how small.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/72738/26.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

DEALER BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

UK News

GUNFIRE CHAOS Man Fires Long Gun at Drivers in Cambridge Massachusetts Shooting

Breaking News, UK News

RAM RAID Man Arrested Following Bradford Road Jewellery Shop Ram-Raid

UK News
Slot Bonuses Explained: Free Spins, Wagering Rules and What to Check First

Slot Bonuses Explained: Free Spins, Wagering Rules and What to Check First

UK News
Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

WHATS APP CONFESSION Scott Dagg Jailed for 24 Years in Blackburn Attempted Murder Case

UK News
Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

FLAT BLAZE Sixty Firefighters Battle Battersea Flat Blaze on Seventh Floor

UK News
Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

COURT APPERANCE Two Men Charged with Murder of Teens in Newport Motorcycle Crash

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After E-Bike Injury in Ashford Hit-and-Run

HIT AND RUN Kent Police Appeal After E-Bike Injury in Ashford Hit-and-Run

UK News
Man Jailed For Rush Hour Knife Attack At West London Station

KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed For Rush Hour Knife Attack At West London Station

UK News
Ayrshire Carer Struck Off After Strangling Dog in Beith Park

ANIMAL ABUSE Ayrshire Carer Struck Off After Strangling Dog in Beith Park

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Men Jailed for Weymouth Pub Stabbing Assault

KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Weymouth Pub Stabbing Assault

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Weymouth Pub Stabbing Assault

Two Men Jailed for Weymouth Pub Stabbing Assault

UK News
York Man Jailed 30 Years for Historic Child Sex Offences

JUSTICE SERVED York Man Jailed 30 Years for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
York Man Jailed 30 Years for Historic Child Sex Offences

York Man Jailed 30 Years for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
Levi George Jailed for County Lines Drug Supply in Brampton Raid

POLICE RAID Levi George Jailed for County Lines Drug Supply in Brampton Raid

UK News
Levi George Jailed for County Lines Drug Supply in Brampton Raid

Levi George Jailed for County Lines Drug Supply in Brampton Raid

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Swindon Man Jailed for Drug Supply After Hotel Crackdown

DRUGS BUST Swindon Man Jailed for Drug Supply After Hotel Crackdown

UK News
Swindon Man Jailed for Drug Supply After Hotel Crackdown

Swindon Man Jailed for Drug Supply After Hotel Crackdown

UK News
Chinese Streamer Loses 140000 Followers After Beauty Filter Fails Live

FILTER FAIL Chinese Streamer Loses 140000 Followers After Beauty Filter Fails Live

UK News
Chinese Streamer Loses 140000 Followers After Beauty Filter Fails Live

Chinese Streamer Loses 140000 Followers After Beauty Filter Fails Live

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

VIOLENT ATTACK Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

UK News
A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

POLICE STANDOFF Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

UK News
Watch Live