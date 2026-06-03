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VIOLENT KNIFE ATTACK Clifton George Found Guilty of Stabbing Partner 31 Times in Stoke Newington

Clifton George Found Guilty of Stabbing Partner 31 Times in Stoke Newington

An electrician, Clifton George, 45, has been found guilty of murdering his partner Annabel Rook, 46, in their Stoke Newington home after stabbing her 31 times. The attack followed a row triggered by Ms Rook ending their 10-year relationship, and culminated in George causing a gas explosion at their east London house.

Stabbing After Break-up

During a heated argument at their Dumont Road property, Ms Rook told George their relationship was over. In response, George assaulted her, punching, throttling, and ultimately stabbing her repeatedly, leading to her death.

Gas Explosion Aftermath

Following the murder, George started a fire in the basement, which caused a gas canister explosion, severely damaging their home. Emergency services arrived just before 5am on 17 June last year after neighbours reported the blast had rocked the area.

Trial Evidence Revealed

The trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court exposed a pattern of George’s abusive behaviour and volatile temper. Witnesses described his angry outbursts and controlling behaviour, with Ms Rook’s close friends noting instances of bullying and gaslighting.

Denial And Conviction

George denied murder, claiming loss of self-control. However, the judge ruled his defence unreliable, citing overwhelming evidence of premeditation and a short temper. The jury took two and a half hours to find him guilty.  

Remembering Annabel Rook

Ms Rook, a charity co-founder dedicated to supporting refugee and migrant women through her organisation MamaSuze, was praised for her altruism and impact. Her family celebrated her life and courage, despite the tragic end. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 June.

Peter Rook, Annabel’s father, said: “She was a truly wonderful woman… She dedicated her life to helping others and worked tirelessly for vulnerable women. Nothing will bring her back but now there has been justice.”

CPS prosecutor Catherine Gould stated: “It is devastating that her life was taken in such a violent manner by someone she should have been able to trust. We hope this verdict brings some comfort to those who loved Annabel.”

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