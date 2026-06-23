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LEADERSHIP SHIFT Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

Andy Burnham Starts Leader Briefings as Sir Keir Starmer Plans Smooth Labour Transition

Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham has begun receiving government briefings to prepare for a possible premiership as outgoing leader Sir Keir Starmer promises an orderly transition. The announcement came from Downing Street following Starmer’s statement that he will resolve key issues before stepping down.

Starmers Final Weeks

Keir Starmer met with his Cabinet on Tuesday to emphasise a smooth handover, confirming he would not introduce new major policies or spending commitments during the transition. He intends to finalise the long-delayed defence investment plan ahead of the NATO summit on July 7, despite reports this could create tensions with Burnham’s team.

Burnhams Economic Pitch

Former Greater Manchester mayor Burnham is set to outline his economic vision next week, pledging growth while adhering to current fiscal rules established by Chancellor Rachel Reeves. This is seen as an attempt to reassure markets after some concerns over his previous comments on bond markets.

Leadership Rivalries

Despite his frontrunner status, Burnham faces potential challengers from Labour ranks. Cabinet minister Darren Jones and ex-armed forces minister Al Carns are reportedly considering bids. Jones, a star ally of Starmer, has sought clarity on Burnham’s economic approach amid market unease.

Cabinet Speculation

Discussions continue over Burnham’s future Cabinet lineup, with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood tipped as possible contenders for Chancellor if Reeves is replaced. Allies stress no appointments or deals have yet been confirmed.

Fresh Details

Burnham could become prime minister as early as July 17 if no rival secures enough support before the July 16 nomination deadline. Starmer, who announced his resignation outside No 10 with a pledge of full support to his successor, has called on the Labour NEC to set a leadership timetable aiming for a new leader by Parliament’s return in September if a contest arises.

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