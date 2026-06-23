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MURDER PROBE Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

  Hampshire Police have released new CCTV footage as part of their ongoing murder investigation following the discovery of Ernest Konrad Deputat’s remains at Southampton Common on 8 October. The Polish national, known to the local homeless community, was found near Ornamental Lake where police also found evidence of a large fire.

Investigation Steps Up

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after a member of the public found Ernest’s remains. Two men were arrested but have since been released on bail while officers continue to examine the scene for crucial evidence.

Woman On CCTV Sought

Police have issued CCTV of a woman walking a dog on Southampton Common on 6 September and believe she could help their enquiries. They urge her or anyone who recognises her to come forward immediately, especially dog walkers in the area on that morning.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Hampshire Police emphasise the importance of all information, no matter how minor it seems, to progress the probe. They specifically want to speak with anyone in the vicinity that day who has not yet contacted investigators.

Family Tribute To Ernest

In a heartfelt statement through the police, Ernest’s family remembered him as a modest but joyful man whose presence was cherished. They praised his humour and lightness, saying he was the captain of his own life and expressed hope that he is now at peace.

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