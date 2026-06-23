Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CARE FAILINGS Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

  A teenager from Shildon, Emily Moore, died in February 2020 following serious failings in her mental health care at NHS facilities in Durham and Middlesbrough, an inquest in Crook has heard. Emily, who was found unconscious at Lanchester Road Hospital shortly after her 18th birthday, had previously been detained at West Lane Hospital, both managed by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Emily’s Mental Health Battle

Emily started self-harming and attempting suicide at age 15. Community treatment failed, leading to her admission under the Mental Health Act to West Lane’s Newberry Centre in March 2019. She was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, a clinician confirmed.

Ward Conditions Under Scrutiny

The Care Quality Commission ordered West Lane’s closure after two patient deaths in 2019. Emily described understaffing and poor treatment in a letter, reporting that staff swore at her, dismissed self-harm as attention-seeking, and sometimes returned harmful items to her. She was reportedly left unmonitored for hours despite requiring frequent observations.

Clinician Admits Staffing Crisis

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Melanie Willetts said staffing shortages and compassion fatigue heavily impacted care quality at West Lane. She acknowledged a “definite decline” in standards between mid-2018 and the ward’s closure and described the environment as a “struggle” for both patients and staff.

Identified Failings At West Lane

  • Loss of key psychology staff left care stretched and incomplete
  • Rising numbers of high-risk, complex patients overwhelmed resources
  • Suspension of 33 staff over restraint concerns caused low morale
  • Heavy reliance on inexperienced bank staff under pressure
  • Risk mismanagement, including unsafe handling of self-harm tools
  • Widespread trauma among patients and staff in a chaotic environment

Ongoing Inquest and NHS Response

Despite efforts to improve, TEWV nursing director Elizabeth Moody admitted full assurance on resolving issues was never achieved. Emily was moved to adult mental health services at Lanchester Road Hospital days after her 18th birthday, where she died less than a week later. The inquest into her death remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

ROBBERY CHARGE Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

BUS CRASH PROBE Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

MURDER PROBE Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

FIND HIM Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

UK News
Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

UK News
Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

FASLE IMPRISONMENT Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

UK News
What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

GATWICK ARREST Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News

GANG CONVICTED Telford Gang Jailed for Kidnapping and Torture Over Sister Dispute

UK News

Telford Gang Jailed for Kidnapping and Torture Over Sister Dispute

UK News
Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

UK News
Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

Tajik Man Jailed 12 Years for Sexual Assault on London Train

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Body Found in Birmingham Canal

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

BUS CRASH PROBE Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

Bus Collision Closes A484 Kidwelly With Emergency Services Responding

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

Man Found Dead Near Westminster Cathedral in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

POLICE APPEAL Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

Northampton Police Seek Man After Threats in Shop Incident

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

COURT VERDICT Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

Birmingham Parents Jailed for Son’s Death from Untreated Diabetes

UK News
Watch Live