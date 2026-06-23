Teen Emily Moore Died After Mental Health Care Failings in Durham

A teenager from Shildon, Emily Moore, died in February 2020 following serious failings in her mental health care at NHS facilities in Durham and Middlesbrough, an inquest in Crook has heard. Emily, who was found unconscious at Lanchester Road Hospital shortly after her 18th birthday, had previously been detained at West Lane Hospital, both managed by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Emily’s Mental Health Battle

Emily started self-harming and attempting suicide at age 15. Community treatment failed, leading to her admission under the Mental Health Act to West Lane’s Newberry Centre in March 2019. She was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, a clinician confirmed.

Ward Conditions Under Scrutiny

The Care Quality Commission ordered West Lane’s closure after two patient deaths in 2019. Emily described understaffing and poor treatment in a letter, reporting that staff swore at her, dismissed self-harm as attention-seeking, and sometimes returned harmful items to her. She was reportedly left unmonitored for hours despite requiring frequent observations.

Clinician Admits Staffing Crisis

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Melanie Willetts said staffing shortages and compassion fatigue heavily impacted care quality at West Lane. She acknowledged a “definite decline” in standards between mid-2018 and the ward’s closure and described the environment as a “struggle” for both patients and staff.

Identified Failings At West Lane

Loss of key psychology staff left care stretched and incomplete

Rising numbers of high-risk, complex patients overwhelmed resources

Suspension of 33 staff over restraint concerns caused low morale

Heavy reliance on inexperienced bank staff under pressure

Risk mismanagement, including unsafe handling of self-harm tools

Widespread trauma among patients and staff in a chaotic environment

Ongoing Inquest and NHS Response

Despite efforts to improve, TEWV nursing director Elizabeth Moody admitted full assurance on resolving issues was never achieved. Emily was moved to adult mental health services at Lanchester Road Hospital days after her 18th birthday, where she died less than a week later. The inquest into her death remains ongoing.