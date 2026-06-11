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HIGH RISK Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

Urgent Police Search Continues For High Risk Missing Woman In County Tyrone

A major police operation has entered its sixth day as officers and specialist teams continue searching for 28-year-old Lyndsey Rankin, a high-risk missing woman last seen on Monday evening in the Killen area of County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. The multi-agency effort involves PSNI, search and rescue dog units, and volunteers combing waterways and rural terrain to locate her due to growing concern for her welfare.

Expanding Search Zones

The search has widened across challenging countryside, including farmyards and remote areas near the border with County Donegal. Waterways such as Lough Erne are also being searched as part of the ongoing operation centred around Castlederg.

Details On Lyndsey Rankin

Lyndsey is described as slim with blonde hair, often tied up and blue eyes. When she went missing, she may have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top.

Specialist Units Deployed

Police have deployed specialist search and rescue dog units alongside officers to help trace Lyndsey’s movements amid difficult terrain.

Public Appeal For Information

Colleagues at Bubbles Adventure Alley in Strabane have issued an urgent plea for public support. “The PSNI and emergency services are currently involved in the search to help locate her. We sincerely hope she is found safe and well,” said a spokesperson. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the police immediately as inquiries continue at a pace.

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