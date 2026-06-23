A Telford gang has been convicted of kidnapping and torturing a 21-year-old man after he spoke to one of their sisters. The group forced the victim into the boot of an Audi A4 outside his home, despite a relative’s attempt to intervene. Following his failed escape attempt, the victim was taken to a storage unit in Eyton where he was subjected to torture. The violent attack was linked to a family dispute.

Brutal Abduction In Telford

The gang targeted the man at his home, forcibly shoving him into the car’s boot in a calculated and aggressive move.

Family Tries To Stop It

A relative confronted the attackers but was pushed aside, showing the gang’s resolve to carry out the kidnapping.

Victims Escape Attempt

Inside the car boot, the victim managed to unlatch it and ran, but the gang caught him before he got away, intensifying the ordeal.

Torture At Eyton Storage Unit

After recapturing him, the group took the victim to a storage unit in Eyton where he was tortured. Court records confirm the attack was retaliation for him speaking to the gang’s female sibling.

Convictions Secured

Defendants Haider Ali, Jawad Hussain, Ehteshan Hussain, Faheem Chohan, and Shayyan Hussain have all been convicted. Sentencing is yet to take place.