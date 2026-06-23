Wakefield Man Convicted of Manslaughter Over Grandfather’s Fatal Pub Punch

A Wakefield man, Harry Mannion, 28, has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally injuring 62-year-old Tony Powles during an altercation at the Red Lion pub in Wakefield. The grandfather died from a serious head injury sustained when he was punched and knocked to the ground during the incident.

Fatal Pub Incident

The jury at Leeds Crown Court found Mannion guilty of unlawfully killing Mr Powles following the fight at the city pub. Despite emergency medical treatment, Mr Powles later died in hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Charge Upgrade

Initially charged with Section 20 assault, Mannion faced a manslaughter charge after Mr Powles’ death. He is set to be sentenced next month.

Police Statement