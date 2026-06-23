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SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

  A 39-year-old man from Alton has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after being convicted of 23 child sex offences, including possession of indecent images and attempted sexual communication with a child. Gavin Chivers, who lives on Russett Road, was arrested on 31 March following an investigation by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team.

Alton Court

Police seized Chivers’ mobile phone and discovered a large cache of indecent images and videos, alongside chats discussing child abuse. Despite his claim that he accessed the material to identify offenders, there was no evidence to support his defence.

Court Guilty Plea

Chivers pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court on 23 June to multiple charges, including 14 counts of distributing indecent photographs and two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Life Orders Imposed

In addition to his prison term, Chivers was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and was issued a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Condemn Severity

“Having been in the department for nearly five years, this is by far the worst case I have come across,” said PC Ollie Green of the Internet Child Abuse Team. “The written conversations were as disturbing as the images. Chivers is one of the most dangerous individuals I have investigated, and the judge’s lengthy sentence reflects that.”

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