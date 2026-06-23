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ANIMAL WARNING Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

  A dog was left panting inside a black Honda outside the Co-op in Cranbrook at 2.30pm on a scorching 32-degree day, sparking concerns about animal welfare and heatstroke risks. A bystander intervened by asking the shop manager to announce the owner’s return while contacting police for advice on whether to break the window.

Heatwave Danger For Dogs

Despite attempts to provide shade and leave a window slightly open, cars can quickly become ovens in hot weather. According to the RSPCA, temperatures inside vehicles can soar to 40 degrees or more, putting dogs at severe risk of brain damage or death in minutes.

Public Intervention Attempted

The concerned witness chose to notify the store staff to tannoy the dog owner, rather than immediately forcing entry to rescue the animal. They later reflected that calling the police sooner might have been wiser in dealing with the situation.

Rspca Advice On Dogs In

Leaving dogs in hot cars, even for a minute, can have critical health impacts. The RSPCA warns that dogs cannot regulate their body temperature effectively and suffer greatly in heat. More information and guidance are available on the RSPCA website.

Animal Welfare Reminder

The incident serves as a stark reminder to pet owners: never leave dogs unattended in vehicles during warm weather. Even shaded parking and cracked windows offer little protection against the rapid temperature rise inside cars.

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