Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

Eric Dane, best known as the charming Dr Mark Sloan—or ‘McSteamy’—on Grey’s Anatomy, has died...

Published: 6:35 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:40 am February 20, 2026

Eric Dane, best known as the charming Dr Mark Sloan—or ‘McSteamy’—on Grey’s Anatomy, has died aged 53. The news broke on Thursday, less than a year after he publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Family Pays Tribute to Beloved Actor

His family released a heartfelt statement, saying:

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.”

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.”

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

From Screen Heartthrob to ALS Advocate

Eric Dane shot to global fame as the suave “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy, captivating millions with his on-screen presence. His brave fight against ALS shone a light on the devastating disease, inspiring fans and raising awareness worldwide.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News

REVENGE KILLING Drug Dealer’s Revenge Fire Kills Elderly Couple in St HelensCouple After Son Refused to Work For Him

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

SAD ENDING Body Found in Search for Missing Maidstone Man

Breaking News

TIGHT LIPPED Police Arrest Norfolk Man Over Public Office Misconduct

UK News

Gosport Funeral Directors Jailed for Leaving Bodies to Rot in Mortuary

UK News

Tragedy at Chinese Restaurant: 11-Year-Old Girl and 45-Year-Old Man Dead After Fire

UK News

CONVICTED RAPIST Rapist repeatedly booked the Paddington hotel to lure victims with fake job offers

UK News

GRIM DISCOVERY Elderly Woman’s Corpse Found Hidden in Freezer in Quiet Welsh Street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

UK News
Watch Live