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HIT AND RUN PROBE Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

Woman in 60s Critically Injured in Orpington Hit-and-Run

A woman in her 60s is fighting for her life after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident on St. Peter’s Lane, St Paul’s Cray, Orpington, on the evening of June 2. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the driver fled before officers arrived at the scene around 7.40pm.

Life-threatening Injuries

The victim was treated at the scene by london/">London Ambulance Service crews, including a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer, before being taken to a major trauma centre. She remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Driver Flees Scene

By the time police arrived, the vehicle involved had left the scene. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the suspect vehicle related to the hit-and-run.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities are urging any witnesses to come forward with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist their enquiries. Members of the public with information are asked to contact police on 101, referencing CAD 7375/2JUNE. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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