Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

Dyfed Powys Police have declared a major incident after a bus crash on the A484 in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, Wales. Emergency services, including police, paramedics and two air ambulances, are responding to the scene where at least 26 people have been reported injured. The road between the Kidwelly roundabout at Parc y Bocs and Llandyfaelog remains closed as crews manage the incident.

Emergency Response Deployed

Police and paramedics were called to the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout following reports of a bus collision. Dyfed Powys Police confirmed officers are managing the scene in coordination with other emergency services, urging the public to avoid the area.

Multiple Injuries Reported

A source told Wales Online that at least 26 individuals sustained injuries from the crash. Two air ambulances were spotted at the scene, highlighting the seriousness of the incident and the need for urgent medical attention.

Road Closures Affect Local Traffic

The A484 between Parc y Bocs and Llandyfaelog is currently closed as investigations and recovery operations continue. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays in the Kidwelly area.

Police Appeal For Caution

“Officers are dealing with a major incident in Kidwelly, following a report of a collision involving a bus on the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout (Parc y Bocs). The road is closed and emergency services are on scene. Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice,” said a Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson.

More updates to follow.