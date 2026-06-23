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ROBBERY CHARGE Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police swiftly responded to a firearms incident in Herne Bay town centre on Sunday 21 June 2026. Officers were called at 5.50pm after reports surfaced of a man threatening another with a weapon on High Street. An armed police unit immediately attended and arrested a 30-year-old man within minutes. No injuries were reported, and officers seized an imitation firearm at the scene.

Rapid Police Response

The prompt arrival of armed officers ensured the suspect was apprehended quickly, preventing any harm. The area remained calm as investigations progressed.

Suspect Charged

Jesse Olbrechts, 30, from Colins Road, Herne Bay, was charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm following the arrest. He appeared before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 23 June 2026 and was remanded in custody.

Upcoming Court Date

Olbrechts is scheduled to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 27 July 2026 to face the charges. The court proceedings will reveal further details about the case.

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