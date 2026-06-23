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MURDER CONVICTION Wife Found Guilty of Murdering 84-Year-Old Husband in NW England

Wife Found Guilty of Murdering 84-Year-Old Husband in NW England

A wife has been found guilty of murdering her 84-year-old husband at their home in North West England. The victim, who had dementia, was fatally stabbed in the chest, with police and paramedics called on 13 March 2026. Despite the accused’s claim that the injuries were accidental, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) presented evidence proving otherwise.

Accident Claim Disproved

Daryl Berman, 72, told police her husband had slipped and fallen while carrying a tray with a knife. However, pathologists confirmed the stab wound was inflicted deliberately and could not have resulted from an accident. The victim also suffered a stab wound to his finger, indicative of self-defence.

Suspicious Behaviour Noted

Paramedics who responded shortly after 2pm found Mr Berman in the kitchen with a chest wound. Mrs Berman exhibited calmness and carried little blood on her, raising concerns. Phone records showed she delayed the emergency call and CPR by several minutes and even answered another call during the emergency line.

Police Interview Reveals Inconsistencies

In her police interview, Mrs Berman’s story changed, claiming her husband fell after carrying a tray. When questioned, she asked officers: “You don’t think I murdered him, do you?” highlighting obvious doubts about her version of events.

Court Verdict Delivered

After the trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, Mrs Berman was convicted of murder. CPS prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail emphasised the deliberate nature of the killing and condemned the defendant’s false statements to emergency responders and family. Sentencing is pending.

Sazeeda Ismail, CPS prosecutor: “Daryl Berman stabbed her husband of 27 years in the chest and intentionally caused his death. She lied to paramedics, police and family members when she claimed Mr Berman had accidentally sustained his fatal injuries. The jury saw through her lies and convicted her of murder, due to the strength of the prosecution’s case. My thoughts are with David Berman’s loved ones at this very difficult time.”

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