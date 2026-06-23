Dover £40m EU Passport Check Site Delayed by French Police

The Port of Dover’s new £40 million EU passport control centre, intended to speed up car passenger checks for the summer holidays, faces a delay due to French border police failing to activate the essential European Union computer kiosks. Port chief Doug Bannister confirmed the facility is ready but ‘most probably’ will not open in time for the peak holiday season.

Ready But Idle

The border processing centre, built on reclaimed land at Dover’s Eastern Docks, can handle 600 cars simultaneously and includes 84 kiosks for fingerprint and photograph scans under the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES). However, French Police aux Frontières have yet to switch on the system, with no set date for activation.

Queues Looming

The delay raises serious concerns over potential long queues during the busy school holidays. Last May, the port handled up to 8,000 cars daily, but expects between 11,000 and 13,000 each day over the summer, heightening the risk of border congestion.

UK EU Travel Rules

Since April, non-EU citizens must enter biometric data into the EES before entering the Schengen zone. Currently, travellers at Dover complete partial profiles without biometrics as kiosks remain unoperational, forcing temporary suspensions of the system during busy periods due to severe queues.

Cross-channel Impact

The EES kiosks are also not operational at the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone, compounding complications for cross-Channel travel. Port officials are working closely with UK and French authorities to resolve technical issues stemming from software glitches in the EES kiosk computers.

Future EU Measures

The EU spokesperson stated the EES system is functioning well overall and member states must ensure proper local implementation. Additionally, in October, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will be introduced, requiring travellers to pay a £17.25 (20 euro) fee for a three-year Schengen area permit linked to the EES.