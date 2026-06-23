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MURDER TRIAL Teen Denies Murder Over Westminster Stabbing Death

Teen Denies Murder Over Westminster Stabbing Death

A 18-year-old teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 26-year-old Farmanullah Sherzad, who was stabbed to death in Westminster, central london/">London, on 27 March. Sherzad died in hospital after sustaining multiple knife wounds on Abbey Orchard Street. The accused, Sulaiman Tajzai, appeared via video link from HMP Belmarsh and denies charges of murder and possession of a knife in public.

Afghan Refugee On Trial

Tajzai, understood to be a migrant from Afghanistan currently remanded in custody, has been described by his defence as a traumatised refugee. His legal team highlighted a psychiatric assessment underway to determine his fitness to plead.

Judge Sets Deadlines

Judge Mark Dennis KC ordered that all outstanding evidence, including psychiatric reports, psychological assessments, full post-mortem findings, and prosecution files, must be served by 21 July. A further case management hearing is scheduled for 24 July, with a trial date provisionally set for 2 September.

Courtroom Incident Interrupts Hearing

The proceedings were briefly halted after a courtroom desk collapsed, startling staff. Judge Dennis lightened the mood by joking, “The court is falling to pieces”, before adjourning the hearing.

Next Steps Attack

Tajzai, from Leeds, maintains his innocence and is due to stand trial later this year. All trial documents must be filed by 14 August if the September date remains confirmed.

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Topics :Crime

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