Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two men, Dylan Anthony, 19, and Kyron Anthony, 20, both from Milton Road, Swindon, have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Gorse Hill on Friday, 19 June. Wiltshire Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim on St Paul’s Street around 9pm. The injured man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a stable but critical condition. Both suspects have been remanded in custody ahead of their court appearance scheduled for 24 June at Swindon Magistrates Court.

Night Of Violence

Officers were called to the scene late on Friday evening after receiving urgent reports of a shooting in the Gorse Hill area of Swindon. The victim, who suffered serious gunshot injuries, was quickly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police Action

Dylan and Kyron Anthony were charged not only with attempted murder but also with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Both have been denied bail and remain in police custody.

Arrests And Investigation

Six other individuals were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released on bail pending further inquiries as investigations continue.

Court Appearance

The two charged men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow, 24 June, where the case will be formally presented.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

UK News
Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

FASLE IMPRISONMENT Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

UK News
What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

What Makes Modern Entertainment Sites So Engaging

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

BOY STABBED 11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

CYBER CONVICTION Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

UK News
Pensioner Financial Adviser Jailed for Stealing Nearly £2m in Worcestershire Fraud

MASSIVE FRAUD Pensioner Financial Adviser Jailed for Stealing Nearly £2m in Worcestershire Fraud

UK News
Bridlington Pub Offers Strippers and Free Hot Dogs for England vs Ghana World Cup Match

WORLD CUP PARTY Bridlington Pub Offers Strippers and Free Hot Dogs for England vs Ghana World Cup Match

UK News
Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

CHILD ABUSE Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

COURT VERDICT Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

Castleford Man Jailed for Manslaughter After Fatal Night Out Attack in Pontefract

UK News
Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

ROBBERY CHARGE Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

Man Charged Over Firearms Incident in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

SEX OFFENDER Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

Alton Man Jailed for 23 Child Sex Offences in Hampshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

TEEN JOGGER Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

UK News
Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

Police Appeal After Teen Sex Assault During Bradford Jogging

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

MANHUNT Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

UK News
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

GATWICK ARREST Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News
Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

Suleman Mukaish jailed for Worthing car park rape after Gatwick arrest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

ANIMAL WARNING Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

UK News
Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

Dog Left in Hot Car Outside Cranbrook Co-op Sparks Heatwave Warning

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

MURDER ARREST Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

DRUG CHARGES Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

UK News
Watch Live