Two Men Charged With Attempted Murder After Swindon Shooting

Two men, Dylan Anthony, 19, and Kyron Anthony, 20, both from Milton Road, Swindon, have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Gorse Hill on Friday, 19 June. Wiltshire Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim on St Paul’s Street around 9pm. The injured man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a stable but critical condition. Both suspects have been remanded in custody ahead of their court appearance scheduled for 24 June at Swindon Magistrates Court.

Night Of Violence

Officers were called to the scene late on Friday evening after receiving urgent reports of a shooting in the Gorse Hill area of Swindon. The victim, who suffered serious gunshot injuries, was quickly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police Action

Dylan and Kyron Anthony were charged not only with attempted murder but also with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Both have been denied bail and remain in police custody.

Arrests And Investigation

Six other individuals were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released on bail pending further inquiries as investigations continue.

Court Appearance

The two charged men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow, 24 June, where the case will be formally presented.