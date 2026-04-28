Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

A female police officer suffered a broken nose requiring surgery after being punched during a violent arrest at Manchester Airport. The incident involved PC Lydia Ward and suspect Mohammed Fahir Amaaz. The 21-year-old and his brother Muhammad Amaad, 26, are on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of assaulting officers and a member of the public in Terminal Two.

Multiple Assault Charges

Mohammed Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting an unarmed officer, PC Ward, who was punched with such force that her nose broke. He was also convicted of assaulting PC Ellie Cook and a member of the public in a Starbucks branch at the airport. The trial now focuses on allegations that both Amaaz brothers assaulted armed officer PC Zachary Marsden during the same incident.

Incident Triggered By Flight Dispute

The trouble began when the brothers arrived to pick up their mother, who had been involved in a dispute on a flight returning from Pakistan via Qatar. Police were called after Amaaz assaulted a man in Starbucks following the flight incident. Officers moved to arrest him near the airport pay station when the violence escalated.

Officer Testimony Of Violent Struggle

PC Ward told jurors she tried to handcuff Amaaz, who resisted strongly. She described him “booting” PC Marsden with great force and said she was punched so hard she fell backwards, losing consciousness briefly. The officer pressed her emergency button, fearing further assault. She also deployed PAVA spray after members of the public became hostile during the arrest.

Defendant Claims Self-defence

Amaaz denied the charges and said he acted in self-defence, fearing police brutality. He described tensing up when grabbed by officers unexpectedly, fearing he would be beaten severely. He admitted resisting but said his actions were to protect his brother and escape assault. His defence counsel emphasised that police did not inform him he was under arrest before the scuffle started.

Injuries And Court Proceedings

PC Marsden sustained post-concussion syndrome, including headaches, dizziness, and memory difficulty. The violent incident continues to be heard at Liverpool Crown Court, where the Amaaz brothers face multiple assault charges stemming from the chaotic episode at Manchester Airport.