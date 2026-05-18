Married at First Sight UK Brides Allege Rape by On-Screen Husbands

Two women have told the BBC they were raped by their on-screen husbands during filming of Channel 4’s reality show Married at First Sight UK, while a third woman described a non-consensual sexual act. The allegations highlight serious concerns over welfare provisions during the production, prompting Channel 4 to remove all episodes and social media content of the show after the claims became public on 18 May 2026.

Allegations And Response

The three women claim they were not adequately protected while filming. One woman, who remains anonymous and is referred to as Lizzie, said her on-screen husband raped her and threatened an acid attack. A second woman, Chloe, informed Channel 4 and the production company CPL about her alleged rape before her episodes aired, yet they were broadcast regardless. A third woman, Shona Manderson, reported that her partner engaged in sexual misconduct. Channel 4 and CPL have denied the allegations, with CPL calling their welfare system “gold standard” and saying they responded appropriately.

Production And Welfare Criticism

Married at First Sight UK matches strangers in non-legally binding marriages televised as a social experiment, with filming capturing participants’ interactions daily. Despite psychological screening and a welfare team, critics argue the format has “high levels of risk” which are “not being managed properly.” Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, chair of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, called for an external investigation and questioned whether the show should continue airing.

Individual Accounts

Lizzie’s Experience

Lizzie described early signs of her husband’s violent temper, reporting bruising from rough sex despite repeatedly saying stop. After the assault, she informed welfare staff and showed bruises, though CPL considered the sex consensual. Lizzie later reported rape to the show’s psychiatrist and now intends to pursue legal action against CPL.

Chloe’s Story

Chloe recounted being groped while asleep and having sex forced despite saying no. Though she reported the incidents during filming, she initially told CPL all sexual activity was consensual. After viewing the series, Chloe experienced suicidal thoughts and complained to Channel 4, who concluded welfare protocols had been followed. She has not reported allegations to the police.

Shona’s Account

Shona, a cast member from 2023, said her on-screen husband ejaculated inside her without consent. She sought a morning-after pill with welfare support and was later removed from the show due to concerns over their unhealthy relationship. Shona later had an abortion and separated from her partner. Both Shona and Bradley Skelly, her on-screen husband, dispute allegations of misconduct.

Industry And Expert Views

Prof Helen Wood, who studied reality TV extensively, warns of risks when participants are isolated from the outside world, creating dangerous intimate situations. Women’s Aid described the allegations as “disturbing” and stressed that violence against women can affect anyone, even those filmed on national TV.

Channel 4s Statement

Channel 4’s CEO, Priya Dogra, expressed sympathy for contributors distressed by their experiences and reaffirmed that the broadcaster and CPL acted with well-being as a priority. The channel highlighted the disputed nature of the allegations and the need to judge decisions made based on information available at the time.