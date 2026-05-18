Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

Seven individuals have been charged following a serious assault and false imprisonment incident in Leatherhead. Surrey Police were called to an address on Kingston Road at around 3:20am on Wednesday, May 6, after reports of a disturbance. The charges highlight the gravity of the case amid the ongoing police investigation.

Multiple Charges Unveiled

Keyland Cox, 25, of Islington, faces charges of false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Tia Faulkner, 22, from Leatherhead, has been charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault by penetration, and causing actual bodily harm.

Rosie Faulkner, 19, of Warrington, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Parris Heath, 28, Leatherhead resident, faces false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm charges.

Shannon Thompson, 29, from Leatherhead, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Annie Louise Webb, 39, Leatherhead, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.

Stephen Willoughby, 37, of Sutton, charged with false imprisonment and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

Court Appearances Scheduled

All seven accused were remanded to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court on Friday, May 8. They were further remanded ahead of their subsequent court hearings, with proceedings ongoing.

Police Appeal For Information

“We are aware of some online speculation shared about this case on social media. We ask that you please avoid any speculation around the details of the case, as this could prejudice future court proceedings,” a Surrey Police spokesperson said. They urged anyone with relevant information to contact them quoting reference PR/45260052250.

Case Under Investigation

Surrey Police continue to investigate the incident and advise the public against speculation to ensure the integrity of the legal process is maintained.