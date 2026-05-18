Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FALSE IMPRISONMENT Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

Seven Charged Over Serious False Imprisonment Assault in Leatherhead

Seven individuals have been charged following a serious assault and false imprisonment incident in Leatherhead. Surrey Police were called to an address on Kingston Road at around 3:20am on Wednesday, May 6, after reports of a disturbance. The charges highlight the gravity of the case amid the ongoing police investigation.

Multiple Charges Unveiled

  • Keyland Cox, 25, of Islington, faces charges of false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.
  • Tia Faulkner, 22, from Leatherhead, has been charged with false imprisonment, sexual assault by penetration, and causing actual bodily harm.
  • Rosie Faulkner, 19, of Warrington, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.
  • Parris Heath, 28, Leatherhead resident, faces false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm charges.
  • Shannon Thompson, 29, from Leatherhead, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.
  • Annie Louise Webb, 39, Leatherhead, charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm.
  • Stephen Willoughby, 37, of Sutton, charged with false imprisonment and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

Court Appearances Scheduled

All seven accused were remanded to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court on Friday, May 8. They were further remanded ahead of their subsequent court hearings, with proceedings ongoing.

Police Appeal For Information

“We are aware of some online speculation shared about this case on social media. We ask that you please avoid any speculation around the details of the case, as this could prejudice future court proceedings,” a Surrey Police spokesperson said. They urged anyone with relevant information to contact them quoting reference PR/45260052250.

Case Under Investigation

Surrey Police continue to investigate the incident and advise the public against speculation to ensure the integrity of the legal process is maintained.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

THE UGLY Tommy Robinson Claims Supporters “Behaved Impeccably” As Police Footage Tells Different Story

UK News
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

ANIMAL ATTACK Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

DIPLOMASTIC ROW UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

COLD CASE REVIEW Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

GUNSHOT HORROR Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

UK News
Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

PATRIOTIC PLEA Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

UK News
Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

UNION CLASH Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

UK News
Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

TRIAL UPDATE Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

UK News
Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

SEARCH CALLED OFF Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

UK News
House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

HOUSE BLAZE House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

PERV HUNT Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

VAN CRASH Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

LONG DELAYS M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UNCERTAIN TRUTHS Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UK News
Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

STABBING ATTACK Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

UK News
Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

Two Men Stabbed and Hospitalised in Islington Street Fight

UK News
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

SMUGGLING SURGE People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
Watch Live