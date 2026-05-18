Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

Kent Police were called just before 11.45pm on April 28 following a crash involving two vans on the M25 clockwise at Junction 5, close to the A21 Sevenoaks Bypass. Emergency services including Kent Fire and Rescue and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene. The two drivers, aged 39 and 74, were taken to hospital and remain in stable condition.

Serious Incident On M25

The collision occurred late at night on one of the UK’s busiest motorways, causing disruption and prompting an immediate emergency response.

Emergency Services Involved

Kent Police coordinated alongside fire and ambulance teams to manage the incident and provide medical assistance on-site before hospital transfers.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Kent Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or information to call 01622 604100 quoting reference 28-1712.

Drivers In Stable Condition

Both drivers were hospitalised but reported to be in stable condition, with no further updates on their injuries currently available.