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MULTIPLE ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

Police investigating a serious stabbing of a woman in Huddersfield have made multiple arrests as the enquiry deepens. The attack occurred on Topaz Close on Monday, 11 May, leaving the 30-year-old female victim in critical condition with severe head and neck injuries.

Multiple Teen Arrests

On Saturday 16 May, Kirklees CID arrested four local teenagers linked to the assault. A 17-year-old boy is held on suspicion of attempted murder, while three others, aged 18, 17, and 16, face charges of assisting an offender.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Police continue to urge anyone who witnessed the stabbing around 10.30pm or saw two suspects on an ebike or Surron in the Birkby/Edgerton area before or after the attack to come forward with information.

How To Help Enquiries

Witnesses are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting reference 13260266607. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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