Reform’s Zia Yusuf Threatens Civil Servants Over Potential Strikes

Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf has issued a stark warning to civil servants, threatening job losses and pension cuts if they attempt to sabotage any future Reform government. The threat comes amid reports that the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), representing 170,000 civil servants, is considering strikes in response to a possible Nigel Farage-led administration.

Union Plans Industrial Action

The PCS is set to vote this week on a motion proposing an “industrial defence strategy” against a Reform government. The motion warns of strike readiness with minimal notice, signalling a looming conflict with Whitehall if Reform gains power.

Yusuf’s Hardline Response

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Yusuf said: “Good luck to them. Our legislation will mean they’ll lose their jobs and their employer pensions if they do this. And save the taxpayer huge sums in redundancy pay! Everyone wins!” The threat underscores Reform UK’s intent to clamp down on union resistance.

Wider Trade Union Opposition

Separately, the National Education Union (NEU) called for the trade union movement to mobilise against Reform UK, urging teachers to oppose the party’s policies. Mr Farage responded by criticising NEU leader Daniel Kebede, accusing him of politicising classrooms and promising to introduce a patriotic curriculum.

Reform UK’s Political Challenge

The unfolding tensions highlight the potential showdown between the Reform Party and public sector unions, focusing on job security, pay, and public sector reform if a Farage government takes office.