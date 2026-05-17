House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire on Lenside Drive in Bearsted, Maidstone on Sunday 17 May 2026. Four fire engines attended the scene at just after 5pm, deploying breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze on the property’s ground floor. The swift action prevented further damage, though one resident received precautionary checks for suspected smoke inhalation.

Rapid Fire Response

Four fire crews equipped with high-pressure hose reel jets and breathing apparatus tackled the fire effectively, bringing it under control by 6.26pm. The coordinated efforts demonstrated KFRS’s preparedness in handling residential fires swiftly and safely.

Support For Residents

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Volunteer Response Team was present to offer advice and support to those affected by the incident, providing necessary guidance amid the disruption.

Cause Under Investigation

The origin of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

Smoke Inhalation Precaution

Firefighters conducted precautionary health checks on one resident for suspected smoke inhalation after the fire was extinguished, though no serious injuries were reported.