West Yorkshire Mother’s Trial for Daughter’s Murder Delayed to October

Pippa McGrath, 48, from West Yorkshire, faces charges over the murder of her three-year-old daughter, Hope McGrath. Police found Hope’s body at their Colton, Leeds home on 30 July 2025. Following a case management hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 15 May 2026, the trial has now been postponed to 12 October 2026 as psychiatric assessments on McGrath are still awaited.

Trial Postponed To Autumn

The trial, initially set for February 2026, has faced repeated delays. Court officials cited the need for comprehensive medical reports to establish McGrath’s mental fitness to plead and stand trial. The case is expected to last around two weeks and will be overseen by a High Court judge.

Psychiatric Reports Awaited

McGrath remains in custody at a secure medical facility and was excused from attending the recent hearing in person or by video link. Legal teams are awaiting the results of psychiatric assessments, which will be central to determining her legal capacity and the direction of the trial.

Evidence Under Review

Earlier court proceedings confirmed toxicological and pathological findings as key parts of the prosecution evidence. These findings could provide critical insight into the circumstances surrounding Hope’s death, believed to have occurred between 26 and 30 July 2025.

Next Court Date Set

A further case management hearing is scheduled for 24 July 2026, by which time the court expects detailed updates on McGrath’s psychiatric condition. The delay underscores the complexities involved in preparing the case for trial.