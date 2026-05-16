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SPY HUNT FBI Offers $200k Reward for Ex-USAF Spy Monica Witt Who Defected to Iran

FBI Offers $200k Reward for Ex-USAF Spy Monica Witt Who Defected to Iran

  The FBI has announced a $200,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Monica Witt, a former US Air Force counterintelligence officer wanted on federal espionage charges after defecting to Iran. Witt, 47, served in the US military from 1997 to 2008 and worked as a defence contractor until 2010. She allegedly handed over classified US defence secrets to the Iranian regime in 2013, sparking a high-profile investigation.

From the Air Force To Iran

During her military career, Witt had access to some of the most sensitive intelligence in the US, including details about undercover operatives and classified foreign intelligence programmes. After her defection in 2013, she is accused of revealing a top-secret intelligence collection programme to Iranian authorities.

Espionage Charges Unveiled

Witt was charged with espionage in February 2019. According to her federal indictment, she knowingly passed information that endangered US national security and endangered the life of a US intelligence officer. She allegedly shared classified documents, intending to harm the United States and benefit Iran.

FBI Investigation Ongoing Court

The FBI’s Washington Field Office Counterintelligence and Cyber Division Special Agent Daniel Wierzbicki emphasised the agency’s determination: “Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defence Information, and likely continues to support their nefarious activities.” The FBI remains committed to locating her.

Aliases And Appeal

Witt is believed to be using aliases, including Fatemah Zahra and Narges Witt. The FBI has urged anyone with information to contact them via 1-800-CALL-FBI, their nearest FBI field office, a US Embassy or Consulate, or to submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

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