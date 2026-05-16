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POLICE CHASE Major Police Chase Ends in Serious Crash Near Tesco Goodmayes

Major Police Chase Ends in Serious Crash Near Tesco Goodmayes

A major police chase on High Road, Goodmayes, ended in a serious accident near Tesco on the early hours of 16 May, involving multiple emergency services. Several people suffered injuries, including one reported to be potentially life-threatening, prompting a large response from police and ambulance crews.

Emergency Services Respond

Police and paramedics arrived promptly at the scene following reports of the incident. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as officers worked to secure the area and treat the injured. Road closures were implemented around the Barley Lane junction to facilitate emergency operations.

Roads Closed For Investigation

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed the closure of High Road in both directions, affecting bus routes 86 and N86. Diversions were put in place, rerouting traffic via Green Lanes, Whalebone Lane South, and London Road, with updates continuing throughout the night.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the police pursuit and subsequent serious crash. Officers have appealed for any witnesses or dashcam footage to help with their inquiries.

Public Urged To Avoid Area

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the High Road area near Tesco Goodmayes due to ongoing emergency and investigative work. Local bus services are disrupted, and significant delays are expected until the scene is fully cleared.

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