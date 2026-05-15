Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

SEO HEADLINE: Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in macclesfield/">Macclesfield Street Attack

TWO WORD TEASE: Brutal Attack

Two brothers have been sentenced following a savage street assault that left a man critically injured in Macclesfield. Aaron Whittaker, 35, and Haden Whittaker, 33, appeared at Chester Crown Court on 11 May after the November 2025 attack on Fir Court.

Severe Injuries

The victim, aged 44, was beaten unconscious during a violent altercation at a local address. The brothers undressed him and dragged him outside, abandoning him severely hurt and unresponsive in the street. Emergency services rushed the man to hospital where he required seven weeks of treatment.

Guilty Pleas And Sentencing

Aaron Whittaker pleaded guilty to Section 20 assault and received a three year and four month sentence.

Haden Whittaker admitted Section 18 assault and was jailed for eight years.

Police Response

Detective Constable Tiffany Berry-Perkin condemned the attack as “brutal and unjustified” and praised officers for their thorough investigation which led to the brothers’ arrest and prosecution.

Community Safety Message

Detective Inspector David Jarvis reassured residents that violence of this kind will not be tolerated in Macclesfield, emphasising the police commitment to keeping neighbourhoods safe and holding offenders accountable.