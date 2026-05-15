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JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

Four individuals have been found guilty following the acid attack murder of Plymouth father Danny Cahalane, aged 38, who was assaulted in his home on Lipson Road on 21 February 2025. Danny suffered severe burns and died in hospital on 3 May after a 10-week battle. The attack was linked to organised crime over an alleged drug debt.

Organised Crime Plot

The murder was orchestrated by a crime boss based outside the UK, connected to a drug supply operation spanning Plymouth and London. Danny reportedly owed around £120,000 related to drug debts, triggering threats and the brutal attack on his home.

Key Convictions

 

  • Israel Augustus, 26, was found guilty of murder and previously pleaded guilty to drug offences.
  • Abdul-Rasheed Adedoja, 23, convicted of murder.
  • Paris Wilson, 35, Danny’s ex-wife, was convicted of manslaughter and attempted kidnapping after providing intelligence to the drug boss.
  • Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole, 23, convicted of manslaughter.
  • Isanah Sungum, 22, was found guilty of participating in an organised crime group.

Attack Details

On the night of the attack, two men assaulted Danny inside his home before one threw sulphuric acid over him from a coffee cup. Despite initially fighting back, the injuries ultimately led to his death. The attackers fled Plymouth but were later caught after breaking down on the M4 motorway.

Investigation And Trial

An 18-week trial at Winchester Crown Court, with 40 hours of jury deliberation, uncovered a sophisticated criminal network spanning London, Plymouth, and abroad. Police gathered evidence via phone records, CCTV, and ANPR to secure the convictions.

Family Statement

“Today’s verdict brings a sense of justice, but it does not bring Danny back. The crime has devastated our family and left a lasting impact. We thank the police, prosecution, and jury for their dedication. Our focus is now on rebuilding our lives and supporting Danny’s children. We ask for privacy as we begin the healing process.”

Sentencing for some defendants is scheduled for 15 May, with others due on 8 June.

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Topics :Crime

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