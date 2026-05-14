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HEALTH ALERT Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

One student has died, and two others are receiving treatment amid a new meningitis outbreak in Reading, Berkshire, officials confirmed on 14 May 2026. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is working with local NHS partners to contain the cases, marking a serious public health concern for the university town.

New Meningitis Cases Reported

The recent cases come as a shock following a major meningitis outbreak in March linked to a nightclub in Canterbury, Kent, which resulted in two deaths and multiple hospital admissions. Authorities describe the current cluster in Reading as a critical situation, with close contacts being offered precautionary antibiotics.

Student At Henley College Affected

The latest fatality is understood to be a student from Henley College in Oxfordshire. The Hart Surgery in Henley-on-Thames issued a statement confirming the death from suspected meningococcal disease and assured that close contacts are being actively contacted.

Official Reassurances And Actions

UKHSA stresses that meningitis requires very close contact to spread, with the risk to the wider public remaining low. There are no current plans for a local emergency vaccination programme as the number of confirmed cases is very low. Students and staff have been advised they can attend college as normal.

Expert Warnings On Symptoms

Meningitis Now chief executive Dr Tom Nutt urged the public to stay alert for symptoms such as high temperature, severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, light sensitivity, confusion, and rash. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent life-threatening complications, especially among teenagers and young adults, who remain most at risk.

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