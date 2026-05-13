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DRUGS BUST Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

Over 200 Cannabis Plants Seized in Ashford Drug Raid

Ashford police have seized over 200 cannabis plants during three separate warrants across the town’s south in April and May, cracking down on suspected drug production after local residents raised concerns.

Three Major Drug Raids

Neighbourhood policing teams executed searches at homes in Southbourne, Marmion Way, and Newlands over the last month. The largest haul came from the Newlands property, where 94 plants and growing equipment were recovered on 11 May.

Key Seizures Detailed

  • 56 plants seized in Southbourne – 17 April
  • 52 plants found in Marmion Way – 5 May
  • 94 plants and cultivation gear at Newlands – 11 May

Ongoing Enquiries Underway

Police continue investigations to determine if the three sites are connected and to identify those responsible for the cannabis cultivation.

Community Safety Emphasised

We’ve listened to residents’ concerns about drug dealing and will keep disrupting these activities,” said Detective Inspector Simon Johnson of Ashford Community Safety Unit. “I urge anyone suspecting drug production or dealing to report it so we can take action.”

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