Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

Firefighters in Laindon were called to a loft fire in a detached house this afternoon after smoke alarms woke the residents. The crew from Basildon reported the blaze started in the roof space and was likely caused by an electrical fault. The quick alert from smoke alarms helped the family escape safely and allowed firefighters to contain the fire swiftly.

Brilliant Fire Crew Response

Station Manager Mat Bannon praised the initial Basildon crews for their rapid action, saying their efforts prevented the fire from spreading throughout the home. Their quick response was crucial in minimising damage and ensuring safety.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Bannon emphasised the vital role of working smoke alarms, explaining how the residents’ alarms alerted them to danger early. This early warning gave them enough time to evacuate and call emergency services promptly, underscoring the importance of functional alarms in every home.

Free Safety Visits In Essex

The fire service urges all Essex residents to check their smoke alarms and reminds those without working devices that free home fire safety visits are available. During these visits, smoke alarms can be installed at no cost. Residents are advised to search ‘Essex Fire Book’ online for more information and to arrange a visit.