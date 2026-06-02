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CENTENARY TRIBUTE Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

Sir David Attenborough’s Energy Remains Strong at 100, Inspiring Global Audiences

Sir David Attenborough, the iconic broadcaster and natural historian, celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8. Despite reaching this milestone, his passion and energy for nature filmmaking remain undiminished, continuing to inspire audiences worldwide with his latest project, Ocean With David Attenborough.

Unstoppable At 100

Keith Scholey, director and executive producer of Ocean With David Attenborough, who has worked with Sir David for over 40 years, praised his enduring enthusiasm. “His energy, curiosity and passion for the natural world remain as strong as ever,” Scholey said, highlighting the trust Sir David has built globally over his remarkable career.

Impact Through Storytelling

Scholey credited Sir David’s storytelling power as a driving force behind the success of the new documentary, which has sparked important global conversations and influenced real-world ocean conservation policies. This connection with audiences underscores why Sir David remains a vital figure in natural history broadcasting.

Legendary Career

Beginning his BBC career in 1952 and debuting as a presenter on Zoo Quest two years later, Sir David has become one of the most trusted voices in wildlife documentaries. His Emmy awards for works such as Blue Planet II and Our Planet reflect his continued excellence and influence in the field.

Gratitude To Fans

Marking his centenary, Sir David expressed heartfelt thanks to the public for their overwhelming birthday messages—from preschool children to care home residents. “I simply can’t reply to each of you all separately, but I would like to thank you all most sincerely,” he said, extending best wishes to those celebrating locally in his honour.

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