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UGLY SCENES Riot Police Clash with Protesters Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site in Southampton

Riot Police Clash with Protesters Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site in Southampton

  Riot police in Southampton clashed with hundreds of protesters near the location where Henry Nowak was fatally stabbed. The disturbance began on Tuesday evening in the Portswood area and involved a heavy police presence including riot vans, officers with shields, and a police helicopter.

Protest Turns Violent

The demonstration started in Southampton city centre just before 6pm but escalated when officers were targeted with stones on a residential street in the St Denys area. Police attempted to push back the crowd with perspex shields, but protesters resisted strongly.  

Objects Thrown At Police

Protesters reportedly threw bricks, chairs, cans and flares at riot police, forcing officers and three police vans to retreat from their position in Portswood. Commercial bins were set on fire and rolled towards police lines, intensifying the confrontation.  

Protest Chants And Supporters

Throughout the evening, demonstrators chanted “Henry, Henry” in memory of Henry Nowak, whose stabbing death remains a focal point of the protests. Controversial figure Tommy Robinson was also present at the event.  

Ongoing Police Response

Hampshire Police remain on scene, managing the large protest and efforts to restore order. Authorities have been contacted for further comment on the situation.

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