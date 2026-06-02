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MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder of 20-Year-Old in Kilburn Stabbing

Man Charged With Murder of 20-Year-Old in Kilburn Stabbing

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with the murder of 20-year-old Malakai Ferguson-Ramson following a stabbing in Kilburn, London. Officers were called to Ashmore Road, W9, at 8:50pm on Tuesday, 26 May, after reports of a disturbance and a man seriously injured. Malakai was found with a stab wound to the chest and sadly died at the scene.

Swift Police Action

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation immediately. By Saturday, 30 May, officers arrested Richarn Holder, 21, of Osborne Close, Feltham, on suspicion of murder. He has since been charged and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 June.

Family Support Underway

Malakai’s family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers as the investigation continues. The tragic loss has deeply affected the local community.

Additional Arrest Made

In connection to the case, a 42-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains on bail pending further inquiries by police.

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Topics :Crime

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