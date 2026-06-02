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RIVER TRAGEDY Tribute Paid After Teen Girl Dies in River Tame Near Kingsbury Water Park

Tribute Paid After Teen Girl Dies in River Tame Near Kingsbury Water Park

Emergency services rushed to the River Tame at Bodymoor Heath Lane, Kingsbury, shortly before 6.10pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May, after reports a 16-year-old girl was in difficulty in the water. Following an hour-long search, the body of Lillianna Tomlinson was recovered, prompting a move from police officers trained to support grieving family members.

Family Pays Tribute

Lillianna’s family described their loss as “deeply saddening” and said her life was “taken in the most tragic way.” They expressed being “completely devastated and forever heartbroken,” thanking the local community for their “love, compassion and support” during the difficult time.

Police Support Continues

Specially trained officers remain involved, providing ongoing support to Lillianna’s family as they come to terms with the tragedy. The family has requested privacy during this period of mourning.

Community Impact

The incident near Kingsbury Water Park has resonated locally, with many showing solidarity and offering support to those affected. Authorities remind the public to exercise caution near waterways.

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