Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katie Aveiro, has publicly criticised Portugal’s World Cup team for their poor performance against DR Congo, accusing his teammates of undermining him during the match. The game, which saw DR Congo secure their first-ever World Cup point, ended with a visibly emotional Ronaldo on the pitch after a lacklustre showing from the Portuguese side.

Ronaldos Sister Speaks Out

Katie Aveiro took to Instagram to express her frustration with the Portugal team’s tactics and effort, writing: “Magically, they forgot how to: pass the ball around, win the ball back, launch counter-attacks. The game became all about passing backwards in midfield… Strange World Cup. Very strange.” Her comments highlight suspicions about the team’s commitment and performance during the crucial match.

Portugal’s Struggles On The Pitch

The match exposed issues within the Portuguese squad, with criticism focusing on an ageing Ronaldo leading the attack. Observers noted moments where Ronaldo’s positioning disrupted promising plays, including a missed opportunity when he interfered with Bruno Fernandes’ shot. This sparked debate about whether Ronaldo remains the best option to spearhead Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Experts And Fans Weigh In

Former football star Thierry Henry added his analysis, stating Ronaldo’s role as a striker is problematic: “He’s playing as a 9, but he’s never been a 9 and he’s not acting as a 9. Not giving Portugal those traits, and it hurt them today.” This criticism echoes many fans’ frustrations as Portugal aims to progress in the tournament.

Portugal’s Upcoming Challenge

Portugal faces Uzbekistan next in what many see as a must-win match. This is expected to be Ronaldo’s chance to silence doubters and prove his fitness and form at 41. However, questions remain whether this squad, with its current struggles, can deliver the results needed on the world stage.