Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEAM TURMOIL Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katie Aveiro, has publicly criticised Portugal’s World Cup team for their poor performance against DR Congo, accusing his teammates of undermining him during the match. The game, which saw DR Congo secure their first-ever World Cup point, ended with a visibly emotional Ronaldo on the pitch after a lacklustre showing from the Portuguese side.

Ronaldos Sister Speaks Out

Katie Aveiro took to Instagram to express her frustration with the Portugal team’s tactics and effort, writing: “Magically, they forgot how to: pass the ball around, win the ball back, launch counter-attacks. The game became all about passing backwards in midfield… Strange World Cup. Very strange.” Her comments highlight suspicions about the team’s commitment and performance during the crucial match.

Portugal’s Struggles On The Pitch

The match exposed issues within the Portuguese squad, with criticism focusing on an ageing Ronaldo leading the attack. Observers noted moments where Ronaldo’s positioning disrupted promising plays, including a missed opportunity when he interfered with Bruno Fernandes’ shot. This sparked debate about whether Ronaldo remains the best option to spearhead Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Experts And Fans Weigh In

Former football star Thierry Henry added his analysis, stating Ronaldo’s role as a striker is problematic: “He’s playing as a 9, but he’s never been a 9 and he’s not acting as a 9. Not giving Portugal those traits, and it hurt them today.” This criticism echoes many fans’ frustrations as Portugal aims to progress in the tournament.

Portugal’s Upcoming Challenge

Portugal faces Uzbekistan next in what many see as a must-win match. This is expected to be Ronaldo’s chance to silence doubters and prove his fitness and form at 41. However, questions remain whether this squad, with its current struggles, can deliver the results needed on the world stage.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stolen Digger Incident in Southend Park

SOUTHEND PARK 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stolen Digger Incident in Southend Park

UK News
British Teen Drowns At Red-Flagged Beach In Crete Amid Rescue Search

RESCUE TRAGEDY British Teen Drowns At Red-Flagged Beach In Crete Amid Rescue Search

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Awards Winners

MARATHON BOOM London Marathon 2027 To Become Two-Day Event With Record 100,000 Runners

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

TRAIN ATTACK Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

UK News
Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

CHILD RAPIST Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

UK News
EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

TRAVEL ALERT EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

UK News
Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

POLICE JAILING Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

UK News
Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

BRING HER HOME Missing Maidstone Girl Etana Geremew Last Seen Early June Morning

UK News

MASS BRAWL Man Arrested After Large Brawl Outside Nando’s in Beckenham

UK News
M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

FATAL DISPUTE Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

UK News
Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

UK News
Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

SCHOOL SCANDAL Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

UK News
Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

UK News
Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

PRISON MURDER Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

LIVES CLAIMED IN HORROR CRASH Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

UK News
Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

UK News
Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

VIOLENT ATTACK Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

UK News
Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

UK News
Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

FIFTY INJURED Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

UK News
Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

TESCO ROBBERY Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

UK News
Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

UK News
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

TEAM TURMOIL Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

Ronaldo’s Sister Accuses Portugal Teammates of Sabotage in DR Congo Match

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

TRAIN DISASTER Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

UK News
Watch Live