Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

Sussex Police have cracked down on illegal e-bikes, e-scooters, and off-road motorcycles across Lewes and Crawley in response to growing local concerns about antisocial and dangerous riding. During patrols in June, officers seized unlicensed and uninsured vehicles being ridden in public areas, aiming to improve community safety and reduce disruption.

Seizures In Newhaven

On June 16, officers in Newhaven confiscated an e-scooter and an off-road bike after discovering they were ridden without insurance and in an antisocial manner. Police stressed the importance of responsible vehicle use and warned that riding in restricted public spaces or without insurance could lead to enforcement.

Peacehaven Patrols Target Youth

Earlier on June 9, Sussex Police responded to reports of dangerous riding around Peacehaven Skatepark. High-visibility patrols identified offenders, resulting in the seizure of a modified e-bike and discussions with parents of the young riders involved to raise awareness of the risks and consequences.

Crawley Enforcement Success

Following public reports of antisocial driving in Crawley, police arrested two motorcyclists suspected of drug driving. The operation also led to the seizure of an illegal e-bike, an uninsured motorcycle, and the recovery of a stolen motorbike, signaling ongoing efforts to combat dangerous behaviour on local roads.

Community Support Vital

Crawley Police thanked residents for their valuable information and urged the community to continue reporting antisocial riding. Officers highlighted that community cooperation remains key to tackling risky and illegal driving, protecting both residents and riders themselves.