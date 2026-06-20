South East London Comedian LV General Charged with Rape in Lewisham

Augustine Mitchell, 37, known as comedian and social media personality LV General, was remanded in custody after being charged with rape following allegations from May 24 in Lewisham, South East London. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and had a bail hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on June 8, with the outcome pending. The case is linked with co-defendant Marcel Johnson, 39, also charged with kidnap and two counts of rape, who was granted bail. Both men are set to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on June 24.

Famous YouTuber in Court

LV General built a following through his YouTube channel featuring pranks, challenges, and opinion videos, attracting over 100,000 subscribers. He has collaborated with UK creators and platforms, including the Arsenal fan channel AFTV. His public profile has made the case a significant story in the local and entertainment news.

Co-defendant Released On Bail

Marcel Johnson, 39, from Grove Park, was charged alongside Mitchell with kidnap, intending to commit a sexual offence, and two counts of rape related to the same incident in Lewisham. Johnson appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on May 27 and was released on bail pending further proceedings.

Upcoming Court Hearing

The pair are due to appear together at Woolwich Crown Court next Thursday, June 24, as the investigation continues. Details about their defence or bail decisions remain confidential at this stage.

Police And Legal ProcessTheThe

Metropolitan Police have handled the case, which highlights ongoing efforts to address sexual offences in South East London. The charges mark a serious development for both men amid ongoing court processes.