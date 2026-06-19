Man in 20s Critical After Serious Assault in Cirencester

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after a serious assault in Reeves Close, Cirencester on Thursday evening, 18 June. Emergency services rushed to the scene around 6.20pm before the victim was taken to Southmead Hospital’s Major Trauma Centre in Bristol. Gloucestershire Police confirmed the man remains in a life-threatening condition.

Violent Attack Details

The assault reportedly followed an argument between two men who knew each other. The victim was knocked to the ground and attacked, with the suspect fleeing before police arrived.

Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody for questioning.

Major Trauma Centre Attack

Officers have conducted door-to-door enquiries in the Cirencester area and remain at the scene. Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

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