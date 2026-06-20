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FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Car in Cross Gates Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Cross Gates Road, Leeds on Friday afternoon (19 June 2026). A 22-year-old male motorcyclist was critically injured when his Honda motorbike collided with a BYD Atto car at the junction of Hawkhill Avenue just after 4pm. He later died in hospital. The 33-year-old woman driving the BYD was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are urgently seeking any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage from before or during the incident to come forward. Information can be reported by calling 101 or via the live chat service, quoting log 1280 of 19 June.

Police Urge Witnesses

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has footage to assist their investigation.

Fatal Injuries

The 22-year-old motorcyclist sadly died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Suspect Released On Bail

The driver of the car remains under investigation and has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Community Impact

The fatal incident has shocked the local Cross Gates community as police continue their appeal.

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