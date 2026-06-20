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POLICE AWARDS West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

  The 2026 West Yorkshire Police Force Awards took place on Friday 19 June at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, recognising exceptional contributions by police officers, staff, volunteers, and support partners. The ceremony celebrated acts of bravery, outstanding investigations, innovative solutions, and dedicated public service across the region and beyond.

New Awards Highlight Excellence

This year introduced new categories, including Police Officer of the Year, Police Staff Member of the Year, and the Protection of Life Award, expanding the spotlight on remarkable achievements within the force.

Honouring Bravery And Commitment

Among the winners, PS Mark Priestley, PC Andrew Batty, PC Umar Khan, and PC Hisham Riordan from Kirklees District received the Police Bravery Award for their extraordinary courage. Senior Section Officer Samuel Grodecki was named Volunteer or Special Constable of the Year, reflecting vital volunteer contributions.

Outstanding Investigations Recognised

  • The Wakefield Precision Team earned the Dennis Hoban Award for Crime Investigation.
  • Operation Mullside from Wakefield District won the Adams McGill Award for Protection of Vulnerable Victims.
  • Operation Pinpark in Bradford received the Protection of Life Award.

Leadership And Innovation Praised

PS Rose Halloran of Leeds District was awarded for Outstanding Leadership, while PC Lewis Leeming from Bradford District took home the Innovation and Problem Solving Award for creative policing solutions.

Community Impact And Diversity

Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team won the Colin Cramphorn Trophy for Contribution to Neighbourhood Policing, and David Eyers from Operational Support received the Outstanding Contribution to Equality and Diversity Award.

Chief Constable Sir John Robins QPM DL said: “This event is our opportunity to say a big thank you to the dedication and professionalism of our amazing police officers, police staff and volunteers, as well as those we work alongside, whose support and collaboration make a real difference to policing across West Yorkshire and beyond.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin commented: “It was humbling to hear such amazing stories of dedication and bravery displayed by West Yorkshire Police officers, staff, and volunteers. Thank you for all your work to make our region a safer, fairer place.”

The event was hosted by Phil Bodmer and attended by members of the Chief Officer Team and prominent dignitaries, with sponsorship from numerous organisations including Rider Levett Bucknall, Bluestar, IBM, and Motorola Solutions.

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