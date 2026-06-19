Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

Najeebullah Arab, 40, an Afghan national, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for raping a teenager and sexually assaulting a woman in Grove, Oxfordshire earlier this year. The attacks followed his release on bail in January 2025 after being charged with sexual communication with a child in 2024. Thames Valley Police led the investigation, highlighting the severity and persistence of his offences.

Timeline Of Attacks

On 21 January 2025, Arab approached a woman in her late twenties on Cane Lane, Grove, following her to Main Street, where he sexually assaulted her. Just six days later, on 27 January, he targeted a teenage girl cycling on Grove Road. After a brief conversation, he sexually assaulted and then raped her behind Mably Way.

Swift Arrest And Charging

Arab was arrested on 30 January and charged the following day. At Oxford Crown Court on 12 March, he pleaded guilty to rape, kidnap, and two counts of sexual assault. He also admitted to engaging in sexual communication with a child during a hearing on 8 May.

Sentencing And Orders

On 19 June, Arab received an 11-year prison sentence, an extended six-year licence period, a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and an indefinite restraining order protecting his victims. The court recognised the gravity of his crimes and the ongoing threat he posed.

Police Praise For Victims

“The victims’ courage has been vital in securing justice,” said Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May. “They were rightly described as heroes during sentencing for their bravery and the suffering endured. Arab is a dangerous sexual predator whose actions have had lasting impact, ensuring he will spend significant time behind bars.”

Ongoing Commitment

DI May reaffirmed Thames Valley Police’s dedication to tackling violence against women and girls. He pledged to relentlessly pursue offenders and support victims, aiming to prevent harm and maintain public safety.