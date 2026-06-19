Three Feared Dead After Passenger Trains Collide Near Bedford as Major Incident Declared

Three people are feared to have died after two passenger trains collided near Bedford on Friday evening, leaving dozens injured and prompting the declaration of a major incident.

The collision occurred at around 5.15pm between Bedford and Luton when a southbound train is believed to have crashed into the rear of another service that had become stationary on the line.

The incident involved the 3.50pm East Midlands Railway service from Nottingham to London St Pancras International and the 4.40pm service from Corby to London St Pancras.

According to reports from the scene, one of the fatalities is believed to be the driver of one of the trains, although emergency services have not yet formally confirmed the deaths.

Passengers described scenes of chaos as the impact threw people from their seats, leaving some with serious injuries.

Dr Peter Knapp, who was travelling on one of the trains, said: “When I got up I saw all of the chairs everywhere, it felt like I’d been in a bomb explosion. I saw people’s bloodied faces and broken legs. There was smoke everywhere. Some people were spitting out blood.”

He later wrote on social media that the third carriage of his train had left the tracks following the collision.

Five air ambulances, a police helicopter and more than 30 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene as emergency responders worked to evacuate passengers and treat casualties.

Bedfordshire hospitals were reportedly preparing to receive at least 50 casualties as ambulances transported the injured from the crash site.

A major incident was declared as police, fire and ambulance services coordinated a large-scale response.

Health Secretary James Murray said he was being kept updated on developments and thanked emergency crews responding to the incident.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the collision.

She said: “I’m grateful to the emergency services who are on the scene attending to those affected. We’re working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers.”

Early reports suggest investigators are examining whether a fault involving the railway’s Automatic Warning System (AWS) may have played a role in the collision. However, officials have not confirmed the cause and a full investigation is expected.

Inspectors from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have travelled to the scene and are gathering evidence.

British Transport Police urged members of the public not to travel to the area, saying officers were responding alongside partner agencies.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that people are concerned about relatives or friends who may have been travelling on the trains involved in the incident near Bedford. We’re asking people not to travel to the scene and await further updates from emergency services.”

Rail services between Bedford, Luton and London St Pancras were suspended, with East Midlands Railway and Thameslink warning passengers to expect severe disruption and significant delays.

Replacement buses were being arranged as operators attempted to move stranded passengers.

The full circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.