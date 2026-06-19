Kent Police Appeal After Dean Harrold Goes Missing in Chatham

Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Dean Harrold, 54, who was last seen in the Ordnance Street area of Chatham at approximately 4:05pm on Friday 19 June 2026. Officers are concerned for his safety and are asking the public for any information that could lead to locating him.

Missing Man Details

Dean is described as slim, around 5ft 9in tall, with a bald head and grey beard. He wears thick black glasses and has a black earring in his right ear. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a dark T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

How To Help Police

Anyone with critical information about Dean’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately and quote reference 19-1312. For less urgent information, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service at www.kent.police.uk.

Community Reacts

Local residents have expressed concern for Mr Harrold’s welfare as the search continues. Police are emphasising the importance of timely reports to assist in the safe return of the missing man.