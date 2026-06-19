Kirklees Man Jailed For Manslaughter Of Victim At Former Brewery Site

Dominic Hall, 36, was sentenced to 13 years and six months for manslaughter after fatally attacking Andrew Boltwood, 40, at the disused Magic Rock Brewery site in Huddersfield. The Leeds Crown Court trial concluded on Friday 19 June 2026, ending months of investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Fatal Dispute At Brewery

Hall and Mr Boltwood had left a Cambridge Road property to visit the former brewery premises in Willow Lane on 16 November last year. A row broke out between the two men before Hall fatally assaulted Mr Boltwood, delivering heavy blows to his face and head.

Victims Injuries Detailed

Post-mortem reports revealed Mr Boltwood suffered 59 injuries, including severe blunt force trauma, fractured upper jaw and broken nose. Officers found his body on the premises three days after he was reported missing.

CCTV Evidence Key

Investigators recovered CCTV footage showing Hall returning alone to Cambridge Road hours after the incident, with blood-stained trousers. Forensic tests confirmed the blood matched the victim’s, which led to Hall’s arrest and charge.

Police Statement On Sentence