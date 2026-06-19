Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse and Blackmail in Georgia High School Case

A married teacher, Maris Nichols, 25, has been charged with sexually abusing six teenage students at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia. Arrested in May, court documents reveal she was later blackmailed by some students who found out she ran an OnlyFans account, threatening to expose her unless they received better grades.

Explicit Abuse Allegations

Warrants obtained by police allege Nichols engaged in sexual acts with students, was filmed wearing a religious sweatshirt during the abuse, and sent inappropriate images and videos to multiple pupils. Authorities also claim she had sexual contact with students in various locations, including a school closet, a vehicle, and a local golf club.

Blackmail Over Onlyfans

Some students reportedly used knowledge of Nichols’s OnlyFans account as leverage, demanding improved grades in exchange for silence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for accounts linked to OnlyFans, Snapchat, and AT&T while also investigating messages between Nichols and students.

Serious Legal Charges

Nichols faces multiple charges including child molestation, improper sexual contact by an employee, grooming a minor, and tampering with evidence. Initially released on a $40,000 bond, she was re-arrested on a higher $74,000 bond as further charges surfaced.

Community Response And School Actions

The Douglas County School System condemned the alleged behaviour, launching an internal probe and emphasizing student safety as a top priority. Local parents have expressed shock and concern about the impact on their children’s education and are demanding transparency and accountability from the school district.

“Student safety is the district’s highest priority. The alleged behaviour is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold,” the district said.

Support is available for those affected via the NSPCC helpline.