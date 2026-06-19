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COACH FIRE Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

Motorists face severe delays on the M25 in Surrey after a coach caught fire between junctions 9 and 8 on the anticlockwise carriageway today. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and emergency services responded promptly to the incident, ensuring all passengers evacuated safely. The incident is ongoing, causing up to 12 miles of congestion and delays of around 90 minutes during peak rush hour.

Firefighters Battle Flames

Surrey Fire and Rescue confirmed the deployment of four fire engines and a water carrier to tackle the coach fire near Leatherhead. Thick smoke billowed from the vehicle, prompting a full closure of the affected stretch for safety reasons.

Major Traffic Disruption

National Highways reported extensive tailbacks stretching 12 miles on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions 9 and 8, with drivers warned to expect two-hour delays approaching the scene. The closure has forced many motorists to seek alternative routes.  

Emergency Services At Scene

Alongside fire crews, Surrey police, ambulance services, and highway officials are managing the situation. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area where possible as the incident remains active.

Heatwave Adds Risk

The fire occurred amid an amber heat health alert across Surrey, Greater London, and the South East, with temperatures reaching nearly 30°C. Authorities caution that dry, hot weather increases the risk of fires and wildfires, warranting increased vigilance.

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